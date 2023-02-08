Cops: Teen charged with grand larceny following Walmart theft

Riverhead police charged a 15-year-old boy with grand larceny Tuesday after an investigation into a New Year’s Day incident at Walmart.

According to a police press release, officers responded to the store on Old Country Road on Jan. 1 around 7:40 p.m. after receiving a report that a suspect left with a shopping cart full of more than $1,000 in merchandise and fled in a vehicle waiting in the parking lot.

Detectives began investigating the incident and identified the juvenile using security footage obtained by the store.

The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket. The press release did not identify the juvenile due to his age and also did not specify where he is from.