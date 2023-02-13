Longtime Riverhead resident Raymond L. Smith died Feb. 10, 2023, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. He was 88.

Born Nov. 12, 1934, in Cartersville, Va., he was the son of Willie and Vernon (Johnson) Smith.

Mr. Smith owned a cleaning business. He was affiliated with Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Nash) Smith; two daughters, Linda McCaskill and Karen Smith; two sons, Raymond and Terry; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 8 p.m.

Interment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cartersville, Va.