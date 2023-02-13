Riverhead resident George Filla died Feb. 9, 2023, at his home. He was 64.

Born Feb. 14, 1958, in Greenport, he was the son of Helen (Moisa) and Martin Filla Sr. He attended Mattituck High School and worked locally as a maintenance man.

Family said he was a fan of NASCAR and drag racing.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Martin Filla, he is survived by his sister, Barbara O’Kula of Riverhead; and nieces and nephews Christopher, Jeffrey and Laura O’Kula and Deena Collins.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.