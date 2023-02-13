Fred F. Sherman Jr., a Riverhead resident for more than 40 years, died Feb. 1, 2023, at Medford Multicare Center. He was 80.

Born March 4, 1942, in Kingston, N.Y., he was the son of Frances (Muller) and Fred Sherman Sr.

Mr. Sherman held an associate degree and served with the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964. He worked as a project manager at Grumman for 25 years. He was awarded a recognition medal for service during the Cold War.

He was a member of Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue.

Predeceased by his son, Jesse, he is survived by his wife, Paulette (née Hanson); his brother, Floyd; and his sister, Dorothea Marvin.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Old Steeple Community Church.