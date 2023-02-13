Florence (Krajewski) Volinski

Florence (Krajewski) Volinski, 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, after several years of declining health. At the time of her passing, she lived at Meridian at Lantana in Lake Worth, Fla., with her husband of 79 years, Benjamin Volinski, who survives her. Florrie and Ben would have celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Feb. 7, 2023.

She is also survived by her four sons: Carl Benjamin Volinski of Carlsbad, Calif., and his wife, Jeanine; Benjamin Volinski Jr. of Andover, Mass., and his wife, Judith; Joel Michael Volinski of Boca Raton, Fla., and his wife, Ana; and Mark Anthony Volinski of Mattituck, N.Y., and his wife, Karenann. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Amy Lynn (Volinski) Carman of Valhalla, N.Y., and her husband, Charles, and their two children, Zoe and Bryce; Sara (Volinski) Mayeda of River Forest, Ill., and her husband, Eric, and their two children, Elliott and Lila; Rachel (Volinski) Neuhaus of Chester, N.Y., and her husband, Steve, and their four children, Emma Charlotte, Kristof and Barrett; Jay Matthew Volinski of Danville, N.H., and his wife, Catherine, and their son, Micah Benjamin; Jeffrey Michael Volinski of Tokyo, Japan, and his wife, Faaria; and Jonathan Mark Volinski of Roslindale, Mass., and his wife, Jennifer.

Florrie was born in Riverhead, N.Y., on Sept. 28, 1923, the fourth of nine children of her parents, Anthony and Helen (Przyborowski) Krajewski. Of her siblings, Edward, Joseph, Dorothy, Helen, Anthony, Marcella, Elizabeth and Carolyn, only Carolyn Edwards of Muncy, Pa., survives her.

Florrie graduated from Riverhead High School. After her marriage to Ben, they moved further east to the North Fork of Long Island, where they raised their four boys, well and properly, in Southold, N.Y. She and Ben were best of friends and devoted to each other throughout their long married lives. Florrie’s sons and daughters-in-law revered her, her grandchildren adored her and regarded her as a legend, and her great-grandchildren loved her, although, sadly, Micah, the youngest, had not yet had the opportunity to meet her. She was the favorite aunt of many of her nieces and nephews, from both the Krajewski line and the Volinski line. They all loved her, recognizing her for the generous spirit that she was.

Florrie was a quiet, gentle, humble and loving woman who was never showy and always said just the right thing to bring peace and harmony to every situation and who was always there to support all members of her family. Her gentleness masked an underlying strength that may have surprised casual acquaintances but was completely familiar to her family, who all regarded her as a real trouper. She also had a subtle sense of humor that enabled her to deliver zingers that were as funny as they were unexpected.

Her ashes will be interred in Cutchogue, N.Y., in the family plot adjacent to Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church. A celebration of her life is being planned for the springtime on Long Island, the area that was the location of her happiest memories.

