Wading River resident Jutta J. Mariotti died Feb. 8, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 65.

Born July 26, 1957, in Germany, she was the daughter of Erik and Marianne (Krautter) Ixmeier.

Jutta attended St. Joseph’s College. On Nov. 16, 1989, she married Richard Mariotti in Denmark. She worked as a teacher at St. David’s School in Riverhead.

She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughters, Anna (Michael) Densieski and Lisa (George) Aleksandrowicz, both of Riverhead; her mother, of Germany; her sister, Susie Bult of Germany; and four grandchildren, Alivia Rose Densieski, Odin Densieski, George H. Aleksandrowicz III and Mila D. Aleksandrowicz.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. David’s School.

