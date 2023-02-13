Gregory M. Richards

Gregory M. Richards of Southold died on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. He was 50 years old.

Gregory was born on June 29, 1972, to Marjorie and Al Richards. Originally from Oakdale, Long Island, Greg and his family moved out east to Mattituck in the early ’80s.

Greg earned the nickname of “Ghost” amongst friends, due to his blond hair and complexion. He was known for his unwavering kindness and friendship by all who knew him. He was passionate about Cadillacs, hiking and, of course, any unexpected adventure. Ghost was always the first to join in, whether it was game nights at friends’ or a cave-exploring adventure in Maine. He enjoyed slapstick comedy and could recite almost any line from a movie word for word.

Predeceased by his parents in 2022 and 2020, he is survived by his older brother, Paul Richards, and nephew Eric Richards.

He is also survived by a group of friends that are more like family: friends from grade school to adulthood who all have stomach-hurting laughs to share about his escapades, especially in his Cadillacs. Ghost’s lifelong best friends include Laura Tandy and Leslie Howard, friendships spanning more than 30 years.

Visiting hours for those who were close to Ghost/Greg will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. His family has decided on a private cremation.

A celebration of life is planned for warmer weather, a time when we can enjoy some of his favorite things together and enjoy each other’s company while we fill the air with the laughter from our stories.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in his memory to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

This is a paid notice.