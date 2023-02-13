Maria Katina Mrva

Maria Katina Mrva, a longtime Southold resident, died at home on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. She was 78 years old.

Maria was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Hitchin, England, to Anastasia (Theocharidis) and Vjekoslav Miletic. She was one of two children.

She came to America at a young age, moving to Manhattan, N.Y., with her family in 1949. She graduated from Cathedral High School in Manhattan. After high school, she attended Brooklyn Community College, where she attained her associates degree in 1964. On July 26 of that same year, she married the love of her life, Mirko Mrva, and together they had two daughters. They moved to Queens, N.Y., in 1969 and then eventually made their home in Southold in 1996. Maria enjoyed being a housewife and loved her family dearly. She was also a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her parents and husband, Maria is survived by her children, Christina Ryan of Littleton, Mass., and Michelle Magrino (Christopher) of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren Katy Ryan, Nicholas Magrino, Thomas Magrino, Michael Ryan and Madeleine Magrino; great-grandchild Michael Magrino; sister Regina Rafferty of San Rafael, Calif.; and cousins and extended family in England and Croatia.

The family received visitors Feb. 10 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated the same day at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment followed at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

