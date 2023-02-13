Raymond J. Janis Jr. of South Jamesport died Feb. 12, 2023. He was 88.

Mr. Janis had been a custom home builder and ex-chief of Jamesport Fire Department.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 17, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Jamesport Fire Department.