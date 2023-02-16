Douglas Corwin Turbush

10/18/1953 – 2/14/2023

Douglas Corwin Turbush, 69, passed away on February 14, 2023. in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Douglas was born on Oct. 18, 1953, in Aquebogue, N.Y., to Lawrence and Sarah Turbush. He grew up in Aquebogue and was a proud member of the Riverhead High School graduating class of 1971.

Following graduation, Douglas worked at an automotive shop on East Main Street in Riverhead, where he remained employed for 41 years.

A loving husband and father, Douglas often worked long hours but always made time for a game of catch with his sons. He was also known to appreciate life’s simple pleasures such as cold beer and rooting for his beloved Yankees.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Wendy Turbush, and his children, Kenneth and Matthew Turbush.

