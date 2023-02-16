Ethan Joel Whittington, age 44, passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 5, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was born in Southampton on July 9, 1978, and was residing in Orient, N.Y., at the time of his passing.

Ethan graduated from Southold Junior/Senior High School and attended Virginia Wesleyan University in Norfolk, Va. He had been employed at Riverhead Building Supply in Greenport for the past 16 years.

Ethan was an avid reader, always having a book with him, reading whenever possible. He loved all books. He also loved everything about Maine and planned to move there once his daughter graduated from high school.

Ethan was a beloved father to his daughter, Abigail Whittington; she will miss him dearly. Ethan was also survived by a daughter from a previous marriage, Emma Whittington Quarty of East Marion; by his partner, the mother of Abigail, Jennifer Sickler, who, along with their daughter, was by his side at his passing. He is also survived by both of his parents, Joel and Judy Whittington of Maine. Ethan is further survived by his loving aunt, Doreen Hau of Nesconset, N.Y., as well as by two very special, lifelong friends, Justin Kellett of Connecticut and Carrie Spates of Oregon, both of whom came to his bedside to spend his last three days with him. He was predeceased by his brother, Dylan Whittington. He will be missed by many other family members, friends, coworkers and customers.

A memorial celebration of Ethan’s life is being planned for the near future, the date of which will be announced shortly.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

