Riverhead resident Stanley C. Lojko Jr. died Feb. 16, 2023, at his home. He was 55.

Born July 9, 1967, in Riverhead, he was the son of Catherine (Hogan) and Stanley C. Lojko Sr. He attended St. Isidore School and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1985.

Stanley worked as an auto mechanic for The Garage in Hampton Bays and Louie’s Auto in Riverhead.

He was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. He enjoyed NASCAR, working on the family farm and doing lawn care.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Liza (née Hulse); cousins Sharon (Tom) Langhorne and John (Ginna) Hogan; uncles and aunts Edward and Julia Lojko, George and Linda Lojko, Charles and Rosemary Lojko, and Harold Hogan.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to donate blood in Stanley’s honor.

