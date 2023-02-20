Daily Update: Local fire departments bolster recruitment efforts, Grand marshals announced for annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Joann Waski and her husband, Patrick, are the grand marshals for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Jamesport, sponsored by the East End Emerald Society. The parade will take place Saturday, March 25, with a fundraiser set for Thursday, March 2. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Joann and Patrick Waski to serve as grand marshals for Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

As local fire departments bolster recruitment efforts, training requirements and housing remain biggest obstacles

Riverhead track star nominated for national scholarship

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Updated: Four dead in Friday night head-on collision in East Marion are identified

Editorial: Small groups, individuals can reap great change

At Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, hospital food gets top chef treatment

Southold Blotter: Man arrested for DWI had five open cans of beer in his car

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

$2 million grant could ready accessory dwelling units for rentals: Island could see multiple units within two years

Unmarked graves bill reintroduced: Gov. Hochul vetoed legislation in 2022

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through New Suffolk

The List: Kick start your day with these juices and smoothies

What’s for sale: Out of the ordinary homes on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

The accidental oysterman: Bert Waife’s Eel Town Oysters

Southforker Stories: At 55, the Wharf Shop is still a kid at heart

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.

