Daily Update: Local fire departments bolster recruitment efforts, Grand marshals announced for annual Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Here are the headlines for Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Joann and Patrick Waski to serve as grand marshals for Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
As local fire departments bolster recruitment efforts, training requirements and housing remain biggest obstacles
Riverhead track star nominated for national scholarship
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Updated: Four dead in Friday night head-on collision in East Marion are identified
Editorial: Small groups, individuals can reap great change
At Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, hospital food gets top chef treatment
Southold Blotter: Man arrested for DWI had five open cans of beer in his car
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
$2 million grant could ready accessory dwelling units for rentals: Island could see multiple units within two years
Unmarked graves bill reintroduced: Gov. Hochul vetoed legislation in 2022
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through New Suffolk
The List: Kick start your day with these juices and smoothies
What’s for sale: Out of the ordinary homes on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
The accidental oysterman: Bert Waife’s Eel Town Oysters
Southforker Stories: At 55, the Wharf Shop is still a kid at heart
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.
