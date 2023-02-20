Arline Boeckman of Southold, formerly a longtime resident of Mattituck, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Arline was born July 22, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Anna (Rasmussen) and Fredrick Hilpert. She was an only child.

Predeceased by her husband, Franklin G. Boeckman, and daughter, Susan Brancato, Arline is survived by her son, Mark Boeckman (Carolyn) of Mattituck; grandchildren Kurt Boeckman, Jaclyn Hinderliter, Greg Brancato, Vanessa Afifian and Alex Brancato; great-grandchildren Bode, Harbor, Grant, Ethan, Chase, Reese, Kyle and Amelia; and son-in-law Joseph Brancato of Massapequa, N.Y.

The family received visitors Feb. 17 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment followed at Greenfield Cemetery in the Town of Hempstead.

This is a paid notice.