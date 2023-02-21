Daily Update: SWR Girls Basketball team advances to semis, Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second-run films

GraceAnn Leonard battles through defenders in the Wildcats big playoff win on Friday. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls Basketball: Wildcats advance to semis with decisive win

Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second run films, calls on community for movie suggestions

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Crowds line the streets of Greenport for age-old tradition as Washington’s Day Parade marches through

Photos: Southold celebrates second annual WinterFest

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

ZBA won’t act on wetlands permit: Hearing closed on Nostrand Parkway property

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 20, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to summer camps on the North Fork for 2023

North Fork Dream Home: Paradise found on the Peconic Bay in Southold

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely before 9 a.m. and again after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 31.

