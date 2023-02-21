Daily Update: SWR Girls Basketball team advances to semis, Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second-run films
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Girls Basketball: Wildcats advance to semis with decisive win
Mattituck Cinemas announces slate of second run films, calls on community for movie suggestions
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Crowds line the streets of Greenport for age-old tradition as Washington’s Day Parade marches through
Photos: Southold celebrates second annual WinterFest
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
ZBA won’t act on wetlands permit: Hearing closed on Nostrand Parkway property
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 20, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Your guide to summer camps on the North Fork for 2023
North Fork Dream Home: Paradise found on the Peconic Bay in Southold
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely before 9 a.m. and again after 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 31.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.