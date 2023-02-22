Centereach resident Tracy Lynn Lorig, formerly of Riverhead, died Feb. 20, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 40.

Born June 21, 1982, at Southampton Hospital to Cheryl (Marsh) Zeneski.

Tracy worked as a service manager for Sweeney Pools and Jack Anthony Pools. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Cartyr Lynn, and family.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her mother and stepfather, Joe and Sherrie Zeneski; her sister, Krystle Tribuzio; her brother, Brian Marsh; as well as nieces, a nephew, cousins, aunts, uncles, great-aunt and -uncle, and her grandmother.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

