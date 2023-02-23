Daily Update: Coffee shop to open downtown, Riverhead senior commits to play basketball at the College of Mount Saint Vincent
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New coffeeshop, Mugs on Main, to open downtown this spring
Riverhead’s Michaela Ligon commits to Mount Saint Vincent basketball
Real Estate Transfers: Feb. 23, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Remembering the ‘magnetic’ lives lost in East Marion crash: Services set for victims
Girls Basketball: Porters fall in county finals
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island moved to County District 1: Legislative seat now held by Krupski is up for grabs
Highway Superintendent Sherman won’t seek another term — retiring after 35 years in department
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening the weekend of Feb. 24
SOUTHFORKER
What to do this final February weekend
New York Wine of the Week: 2004 Lenz Merlot
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of light rain before 10 a.m. and again this evening before midnight. The low tonight will be around 32.
