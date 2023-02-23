Jamesport resident Joan Au died Feb. 21, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 87.

Born May 26, 1935, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Edward and Catherine (Miller) Renz. She attended Richmond Hill High School in Queens.

Ms. Au worked as a public relations specialist for New York Telephone and was a co-owner of CJ Enterprises event planners.

She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, Sacred Heart Parish, Rotary and the Marion Council Columbiettes. She was active in local politics and as a community volunteer. She enjoyed being with friends and family.

Predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2020, she is survived by her brothers, Edward Renz of Northport and John (Barbara) Emmerich of Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law Anne Fatone; nieces and nephews Jennifer (Drew) Hambly, Thomas (Kim) Fatone, Erin (Lance) Motkin, Mary Kate (Jeff) Renz-Teepe, Allison Emmerich and Jaclyn (Justin) Oswald; great-niece Charlise Motkin; and her feline companion, Callie.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church.

This is a paid notice.