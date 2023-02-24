Daily Update: Photos from Black History Month celebration, Local Ukrainians share stories one year after war breaks out
Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead High School hosts annual Black History Month Celebration: Photos
Home Front: After a year of war, local Ukrainians share their stories
Girls Basketball: Wildcats win, advance to county finals
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Deadly East Marion crash sparks firefighter safety concerns over battery fires
Multiple candidates say they are not on Greenport’s election ballot; blame village official
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island homicide case still unsolved after five years
Suffolk Closeup: Race for county exec is on
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork Breast Health Coalition spreads help, and hope
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 24
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will fall to just 16 tonight, though blustery winds will make the temperature feel more like 5 to 10.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
