Glenn R. Singer, 76, of Calverton died Feb. 23, 2023. He was 76.

He was the beloved husband of Linda C. (Moran) Singer and loving brother of Diane Katz (the late Irving), Lisa Roston (Wallace) and the late Patricia Fatscher.

Glenn proudly served his country in the United States Army.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.