Riverhead resident Lynn Markowski died Feb. 24, 2023, at her home. She was 93.

Born Dec. 12, 1929, in Poland, she was the daughter of Genowefa (Sezumcyk) and Jozef Stasiukiewicz. Her schooling was interrupted by World War II, but she studied nursing in Germany after the war.

Ms. Markowski was primarily a homemaker, but worked as a seamstress and a waitress at Riverhead Polish Hall. She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, the St. Isidore Rosary Altar Society and Polish Town Civic Association.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and watching and identifying birds.

She was predeceased by her husband, Adolph; daughter Christine Zamzbryski; and brother Mitchell Stasiukiewicz. She is survived by her son, John, and grandson Jacob Markowski; her daughter and son-in-law, Sophia and Joseph Cicilioni; brothers Henry and Tony Stasiukiewicz; and sisters-in-law Cathy Stasiukiewicz and Jean Stasiukiewicz.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.