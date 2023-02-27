Riverhead resident Stanislawa Zalewska died Feb. 24, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 70.

Ms. Zalewska was born June 22, 1952, in Poland to Jan and Jadwiga (Kaminska) Zawadzki. She worked as a home health aide and homemaker.

She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Family said she was a loving mother who enjoyed travel and spending time with family.

Predeceased by her husband, Ryszard, in 2007, and her father, she is survived by her children, Czeslaw Zalewski of Riverhead, Bogdan Zalewski of Florida, Aneta Borroughs of Southampton and Tomasz Zalewski of Riverhead; her mother, of Poland; her siblings, Jan Zawadzki of Poland and Jadwiga Pietkun and Lekadia Sucharska, both of Riverhead; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Thursday, March 2, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.