Charles Edward Raffe

Charles Edward Raffe passed away unexpectedly at his home in Savannah, Ga., on Feb. 6, 2023.

He was born on May 18, 1938, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., to Flora and Solomon Raffe. A lifelong resident of Riverhead, N.Y., Charlie was bar mitzvahed at Temple Israel of Riverhead, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Riverhead High School.

Charlie attended Syracuse University, where he met his wife, Olivia Gruschow. After graduating from the Syracuse College of Law in 1962, Charlie returned to Riverhead and went into legal practice with his father, Solomon Raffe. He was proud of the fact that early in his career he was appointed a special town attorney of Riverhead to assist with the development of the town’s parking district. Charlie practiced law for 60 years.

Outside of work he was active with a number of organizations, including the American Cancer Society and Kent Animal Shelter. He was an avid golfer and card player — achieving the status of life master bridge player — and a great storyteller. As the most senior member of Southampton Golf Club, having been a member for over 64 years, he served on the board, provided legal advice and once shot a hole-in-one. In 1991 he and Olivia began dividing their time between Riverhead and Skidaway Island in Savannah, Ga., where Charlie was a member of The Landings (Golf) Club for over 30 years. He was a lifelong pet enthusiast, whether it was horses (which he was very involved with during his youth), dogs or Siamese cats.

Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Olivia Anne (Gruschow) Raffe; daughters Catherine McNeill (Joseph), Melinda Trovini (Michael) and Deirdre Quinn (Matthew); grandchildren Alexander and Charles Trovini, and Emily and Lindsey McNeill; his brother, Neal, and sister-in-law Carol Raffe; nephews Bruce and Blaine Raffe; and his beloved cat, Rascal. Charles was predeceased by his niece, Dana Raffe.

Donations in his honor may be made to Kent Animal Shelter, Temple Israel of Riverhead, Peconic Bay Medical Center or a charity of your choice.

