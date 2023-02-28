Daily Update: Candidates emerge for county legislature seat, SWR 8th grader places second in state wrestling championship
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Election 2023: Stark, Kent to face off for county legislature seat
Wrestling: Shoreham-Wading River 8th grader places second in state championships
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Citing ‘problems caused by confusing instructions,’ League of Women Voters withdraws from Greenport debates
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Casting call for new Island musical: Historical Society show set for this summer
Siller, Gooding to face off in Democratic primary for supervisor: Dickson, Waife chosen as candidates for Town Board
NORTHFORKER
10 things to on the North Fork this March
North Fork Dream Home: Sanctuary on Shelter Island
WEATHER
Rain, snow and sleet are in the forecast for today and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected and the precipitation will become all rain after 8 a.m. Clouds will clear gradually this evening and the low will be around 31.
