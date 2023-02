Wading River resident Daniel A. Zaveski died Feb. 25, 2023, at age 90.

Mr. Zaveski was an ex-commissioner and ex-chief of Wading River Fire Department.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.