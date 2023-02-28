John M. Tooker

John M. “Took” Tooker, 67, passed away on Feb. 15, 2023, at the Westhampton Care Center, with his brother by his side, after a valiant years-long battle with cancer.

John was born in Riverhead on June 13, 1955. He worked at various jobs: mechanic, tow truck driver and semi-truck driver. He was passionate about all things with big tires and big motors from age 11, when he got his first job at Fred J. Gallo’s Used Auto Parts located on Hubbard Avenue in Riverhead, down the street from where he grew up.

He dabbled in racing at Riverhead Raceway for a time, but work commitments took him away, driving 18-wheelers up and down the East Coast hauling new furniture.

Always a NASCAR fan, he went to many different tracks to watch the races while on a break from his driving duties.

Predeceased by his parents, Marshall “Don” and Mary “Colleen” Tooker, he is survived by his brother, Stephen Tooker (Darleen) of Riverhead, and his nephew, Allen Tooker (Lisa) and family of Laurel. John also had extended family of stepbrothers and -sisters and loving cousins.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

Life is but a stopping place,

a pause in what’s to be,

a resting place along the road,

to sweet eternity.

We all have different journeys,

different paths along the way.

We all were meant to learn some things, but never meant to stay.…

Our destination is a place far

greater than we know.

Donations in John’s name to Victory Junction of Randleman, N.C., a camp for medically challenged children, will be greatly appreciated.

