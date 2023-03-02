Dorothy Windsor (Carter) Bascomb

Dorothy Windsor (Carter) Bascomb, age 99, a longtime resident of Wading River, N.Y., died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living, in Hendersonville, N.C.

Born Jan. 3, 1924, in Queens, N.Y., “Dot” was the daughter of the late Benjamin James and Gertrude Alice (Winsor) Carter, who both immigrated to the U.S. from Wesleyville, Newfoundland, in the early 1920s. Dot grew up in Queens, surrounded by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, many of whom were starting a new life in the United States. Dot married her husband, Newell Joseph Bascomb, at St. Mark’s Church, Jackson Heights, N.Y., in May of 1947.

As well as being a loving wife and devoted mother to her two children, Newell and Dawn, Dot worked as a secretary, including many years as an administrative assistant at Riverhead High School, Riverhead, N.Y. She was a longtime member of the Wading River Congregational Church, where she enjoyed volunteering in many areas including the Women’s Guild. Dot will be remembered for her twinkling blue eyes, warm smile, quick sense of humor and supportive demeanor.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Newell Joseph Bascomb; her daughter, Dawn Ellen; her sister, Caroline, and brothers, Donald, Fred and Samuel. She is survived by a son, Newell (wife, Leslie), of Hendersonville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Erin Bascomb of Andrews, N.C., Jennifer Bascomb of Greenville, S.C., and Abigail Kraycar of Baltimore, Md. She is also survived by many fond nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Services for Dorothy will be announced at a later date, with her burial at Calverton National Cemetery (alongside her late husband, Newell) in Wading River.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shuler Funeral Home, 125 Orr’s Camp Road, Hendersonville, N.C.

