Trudy Florence Wold of Mattituck, N.Y., passed away March 2, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead at the age of 64.

Trudy was born on Oct. 19, 1958, in Greenport, N.Y., to Harry and Dorothy Wold and grew up in Riverhead.

After graduating from Riverhead High School in 1978, Trudy began working in a local coffee shop. After that she went to work at the A&P grocery store (later Waldbaum’s and Mattituck Marketplace), where she worked in the deli for most of 40 years. She made many friendships over the years with her co-workers and customers.

Trudy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Riverhead. She was also a longtime member of the Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Suffolk District Order of the Eastern Star in Riverhead. She was involved in many of the fundraisers and programs the organizations sponsored. She volunteered in the Good News Thrift Shop at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. In her spare time, Trudy enjoyed working in her flower gardens, completing puzzles and doing needlepoint and other sewing projects. She enjoyed Sunday dinners with dear friends and visiting with neighbors as she walked her dog.

Trudy is survived by her brother, Harry P. Wold III of Terrell, Texas; her sister, Laurie (Steve) Giese of Tipton, Mo.; her niece Heather (Derek) Feldkamp of Canton, Mo.; her niece Kathleen Scott of Olathe, Kan.; her cousins Wendy (Tom) Masteller of Westfield, N.J., and Richard (Barbara) Koop of Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; her great-niece, Hayden Bull of Olathe, Kan.; and two great-nephews, William and Christopher Feldkamp of Canton, Mo.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents and her dear aunt Gertrude Koop.

The family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. Friday, March 10, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m., with interment following at Riverhead Cemetery.

