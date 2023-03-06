East Yaphank resident Gerard G. Ceberek, formerly of Calverton, died March 2, 2023, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 68.

Born Dec. 19, 1954, in Southampton, he was the son of Chester and Julia (Wanat) Ceberek.

Mr. Ceberek was a 1972 graduate of Riverhead High School and served with the U.S. Army. He was a cook at the Bradford Room in Riverhead.

His hobbies included running and playing the drums.

He is survived by his siblings, William Ceberek of Calverton and Carol Callan of Riverhead.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Calverton National Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made for the benefit of Ukraine.