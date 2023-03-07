Joseph S. Zuhoski

Joseph S. Zuhoski, a lifelong resident of Cutchogue, died at home on March 4, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 95 years old.

He was born at home in Cutchogue on March 23, 1927, to Edward and Frances (Chmielewski) Zuhoski. Following his graduation from Mattituck High School, he married Sabina Helstowski in Southampton.

They made their home in Cutchogue, where he was a farmer for many years. He later worked for Suffolk County Department of Public Works. In the community, he was a volunteer with Cutchogue Fire Department, a member of the Polish Democratic Club, a parishioner of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and a member of the Holy Name Society.

Professionally, he was a former director of the Long Island Cauliflower Association. He and his wife wintered in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Family members include his wife, Sabina; children, Joseph Jr. (the late Sheila), of Cutchogue, Jerry (Debbie), of Mattituck, Cheryl King (the late Edward) of Southold, Judy Victoria (the late Peter) of Mattituck, the late Joanne Goerler (Ron) of Cutchogue and Michelle, of Mattituck; grandchildren: Joseph Zuhoski III (Terri), Jennifer Newhouse (Allen), Jackie Gatz (Donald), Jerry Zuhoski, Greg Zaleski (Melissa), Glenn Zaleski, Amanda Lindsay (Wayne), Heather Scholtz (Chris), Alex Goerler (Frances) and Anna, Sarah and Olivia Goerler; great-grandchildren: Joseph Zuhoski IV, LaNeve Zuhoski, D.J. Gatz, Tyler Gatz, Marisa Gatz, Dillon Zaleski, Violet Zaleski, Landon Zaleski, Levi Lindsay, Eden Lindsay, Lukas Lindsay, Victoria Scholtz, Nora Scholtz, Emma Scholtz, Aiden Newhouse, Kensington Zuhoski and Maci Zuhoski.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, March 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with Father Jerry Ringenback officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department or Icla da Silva Foundation.

