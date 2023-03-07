Richard F. Mullen Jr.

Richard F. Mullen Jr., a lifelong Southold resident, died at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 3, 2023. He was 86 years old.

Dick was born on Nov. 2, 1936, in Greenport, N.Y., to Esther C. (Furey) and Richard F. Mullen Sr. He was one of three children. After high school, he went on to attain his associate degree from Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute.

On July 9, 1960, he married the love of his life, Charlotte M. Hanff, and together they had three children and made their home in Southold.

Dick was the owner and operator of Mullen Motors in Southold along with his family. He was a member of the National Automobile Dealers Association, Greater New York Auto Dealers Association and St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, and was treasurer for the CYO. He attained numerous awards from Chrysler Corporation for customer satisfaction.

Predeceased by his parents and siblings Muriel Mothersele and Esther Pilles, Dick is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children Richard III, of Southold, Christine Murphy (James) of Mattituck and William (Nancy), of Southold; and grandchildren Richard IV, Kate, Kristen, Marie, Nicole, Courtney, Liam, Matthew, Brendan and Lauren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 P.M. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Southold Fire Department.

