Raymond J. Dlag

Raymond J. Dlag of Riverhead died March 4, 2023.

Born Dec. 7, 1942, he was the son of John and Grace Dlag.

Raymond was a longtime resident of Riverhead and touched many lives in the community, making many lasting friendships. He enjoyed spending his days feeding the wildlife, birdwatching and enjoying a good cup of hot coffee and a cold Bud Light brew.

He served our country as a sharpshooter with the U.S. Army from January 1964 to February 1967.

Raymond was a master electrician by trade, rising through the ranks during his 35 years of service with LILCO. He retired in 1998 as an service supervisor operator.

He was preceded in passing by his son, Raymond Shaun. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Steven, Edward and Danielle; by his former wife, Carla; his four grandchildren, Edward, Tianna, Joseph and Ella Grace; and one great-grandson to carry on the family name Gunner; and by his cat, Fluffy.

What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we could never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.

