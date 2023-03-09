Dante J. Scioscia Jr. of Riverhead died March 6, 2023, at age 80.

Born Feb. 20, 1943, in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of Valerie (Formisona) and Dante Scioscia Sr. He earned a bachelor’s degree and worked as a district manager for Pathmark in New Jersey.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his son, Dante William Scioscia; his granddaughters, Skylar and Nicole; and his brothers Jason, Neil and Richard.

The family received visitors March 9 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Cares.

This is a paid notice.