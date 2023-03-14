Camellia “Kaye” Turpin, formerly of Riverhead, died March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was 72.

Born Aug. 20, 1950, in Beaufort, N.C., she was the daughter of Julia and Omero Bryant.

Ms. Turpin worked for more than 20 years as a sergeant with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office. Family said she enjoyed reading, visiting friends and listening to music.

She is survived by her mother; three children, Michael Turpin, Donna Parker and Kimberly Turpin; two sisters; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.