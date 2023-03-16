Real Estate Transfers: March 16, 2023
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated January 13, 2023.
CALVERTON (11933)
• EBS Building Systems LLC to Scotts Ave OZ LLC, 1001 Scott Avenue (600-135.10-1-1) (V) $3,200,000
• Erik Hartenstein & Shannon Rego to Anthony Verderame, 2785 River Road (600-144-1-3) (R) $660,000
• Barbara Gugliotta Trust to Fred & Judy Hausmann, 57 Golden Spruce Drive (600-80.01-1-43) (R) $629,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Frank S Pappacoda to David & Nanjoo Moore, 4 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-1-48) (R) $950,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• John Cushen & Theresa Sweeney to 7220 Main Road East Marion LLC, 7220 Main Road (1000-31-6-8) (R) $865,000
• Stelios Tatsis to Wyandanch Real Estate Corporation, 115 Oak Court (1000-31-3-11.008) (V) $525,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• 1499 Oriental LLC to DFWN LLC, No# Oriental Avenue (1000-9-12-7.001) (R) $6,300,100
GREENPORT (11944)
• ERGA LLC to 340 Robinson Road LLC, 340 Robinson Road (1000-34-5-13) (R) $1,975,000
• Lawrence Heller to Anthony & Jennifer Auriemmo, 186 5th Street (1001-7-5-13) (R) $1,215,000
• Joseph & Peter Costarella & Michael Perivolaris to On Front Street LLC, 308 Front Street (1001-4-8-34.002) (C) $697,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Steven Aracri to Michael & Adriana Loftus, 26 Lorraine Court (600-47-3-1.019) (R) $800,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Margaret Gannon to Joshua & Kerry Frum, 350 MacDonalds Crossing (1000-145-4-18) (R) $1,600,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Elise Martino to Hillel Trope, 3875 Hallock Lane (1000-112-1-8.004) (R) $3,925,000
• Marratime Capital LLC to North Fork Costello LLC, 945 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.035) (R) $1,902,950
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• New Suffolk Properties LLC to New Peconic-Cutchogue Harbor LLC, 6775 New Suffolk Road (1000-117-5-29.001) (C) $2,244,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Sound Avenue Co LLC to Jose Castillo & Ana Cruz, West Lane (600-45-1-11.005) (V) $750,000
• 131 West Main LLC to Marc & Jennifer LaMaina, 131 West Main Street (600-128-3-60) (C) $660,000
• Angela Moller & Kenneth Veeck to Marietta Pefanis, 2581 Roanoke Avenue (600-16-2-12) (R) $660,000
• 207 Main Street LLC to Janir Dario & Reina Morales, 9 Patti Lane (600-64-3-3) (R) $600,000
• Claudia Steinmuller to Noel Espana & Mirian Fajardo, 475 West Lane (600-45-1-4.013) (V) $364,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Frank M Maffei (Referee), Hilary King Trust (Defendant) to Bank of America, 98 South Ferry Road (700-23-2-94) (R) $844,185
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Estate of Charlotte Penza to Cynthia McGuinness, 1395 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-56) (V) $400,000
• John Gruosso to 1305 Cedar LLC, 1305 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-53) (R) $396,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• James & Joni Lupis to Steven & Brittany Milano, 2 Riviera Court (600-96-1-13.012) (R) $1,200,000
• Robert & Nancy Jarry to Robert & Deana Gordon, 147 Deer Run (600-57-1-7.036) (R) $785,000
• Erich Kielburger & Rachel Hazan to Yan Zhuo & Chunchao Huang, 16 Deer Field Crescent (600-96-1-14.035) (R) $735,000
• Herbert Hildebrand Trust to Joseph Holomshek, 36 Overlook Drive (600-55-1-23) (R) $495,000
• Dale Doherty & Michelle Montalbano to Anthony Calma, 11 6th Street (600-33-3-73) (R) $395,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)