Daily Update: Development in Wading River slated for preservation instead, ‘The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui’ at NFCT tackles Nazi allegory

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Proposed Wading River development may be preserved
North Fork Community Theatre tackles Nazi allegory in ‘The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui’ opening Friday
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold High School announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian for Class of 2023
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Town Board seeks solution to projects without permits
Lions to honor Donald D’Amato as Club’s Citizen of the Year
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 14, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Find your inner peace with North Fork Meditation
“March Madness” coming to Corey Creek Taproom
SOUTHFORKER
East Hampton’s ARF is ready for its “Forever Home”
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 42, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, making it feel more like 20-30 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low near freezing.
