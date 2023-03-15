Daily Update: Development in Wading River slated for preservation instead, ‘The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui’ at NFCT tackles Nazi allegory

Tom Ciorciari stars as the Hitler-esque title character at the North Fork Community Theatre (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Proposed Wading River development may be preserved

North Fork Community Theatre tackles Nazi allegory in ‘The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui’ opening Friday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold High School announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian for Class of 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town Board seeks solution to projects without permits

Lions to honor Donald D’Amato as Club’s Citizen of the Year

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 14, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Find your inner peace with North Fork Meditation

“March Madness” coming to Corey Creek Taproom

SOUTHFORKER

East Hampton’s ARF is ready for its “Forever Home”

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 42, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, making it feel more like 20-30 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with a low near freezing.

