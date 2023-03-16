Daily Update: Riverhead alumnus among Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame honorees, New quality of life committee forms

Riverhead alumnus Ed McGuire (left) has served as executive vice president of football administration-player finance for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2013. He is pictured with chairman and owner Dean Spanos. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 16, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

This year’s Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame inductees include a Riverhead grad who serves as VP for LA Chargers

New committee forms to take on housing, homelessness in Riverhead

Mattituck business owner Greg Williams will run as a Republican for Suffolk County Legislature seat

Real Estate Transfers: March 16, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Mattituck-Cutchogue teachers take on Harlem Wizards in fundraiser basketball game

Strong support for battery storage moratorium at Town Board hearing Tuesday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Pharmaceuticals in well water sparks concern: Public warned of contamination

School Board discusses controversial ‘time out’ policy: State requires plan to be in place

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Your guide to getting your fiber arts fill on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Buckley’s chicken pot pie

South Fork Dream Home: Sustainability, Seclusion and Serenity in East Hampton

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 47, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move in tonight and the low will be around 38.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

