Anita Heimink of Mattituck died at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Anita was born on Dec. 1, 1925, in Queens, N.Y., to Mary Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) and Henry Berger. She was one of two children. She graduated from Bryant High School in Queens.

On April 21, 1946, in Astoria, Queens, she married the love of her life, Anthony F. Heimink, and together they had four children.

She worked as a switchboard telephone operator for New York Telephone Company in Manhattan, then became a member of the Pioneers Volunteer Network for them. Prior to moving to Mattituck 56 years ago, she had lived in West Hempstead, N.Y. and Astoria, Queens. She was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. While living on the North Fork she worked for Fox Hill Country Club in Baiting Hollow for 30 years as a hostess at their snack bar.

Predeceased by her husband, Anthony, and her sister, Eileen Long, Anita is survived by her children, Audrey Whalen (John) of Mattituck, Christopher Heimink of Wallkill, N.Y., Ginny Stramaglia (Frank) of Palm Coast, Fla., and Sharon Klein of New Suffolk; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors March 9 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated March 10 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. The Rite of Committal was private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad or Southold Police Department.

