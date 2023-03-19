Frederick “Shorty” Phillips of Riverhead died March 16, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 80.

Born Sept. 24, 1942, in Southampton, he was the son of William and Bernice (Schwarz) Phillips. He attended Riverhead High School and served with the U.S. Army.

Mr. Phillips was an exempt member of both the Riverhead and Jamesport fire departments.

Predeceased by his brother Willie, he is survived by his children, Scott and Melissa; his brothers Bob and George; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, March 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead American Legion Post 273.