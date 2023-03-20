James D. Weeden

James D. Weeden, longtime resident of Nassau Point in Cutchogue, died at home on Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was 93 years old.

James was born on Jan. 13, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Mary (Kearon) and James S. Weeden. He was one of two children. After high school, he attended Adelphi University, where he attained his bachelor’s degree, then attended New York University Graduate School of Business, where he attained his master’s degree. During that time, he served in the U.S. Army, from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of private first class and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and four Battle Stars.

On Aug. 13, 1955, in Garden City, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Justine C. (née Klipp) Weeden, and together they had five children, making their home in Garden City, N.Y., and raising their family there. James and Justine had a summer home on Horton’s Lane in Southold from 1975 to 1996, and eventually moved to the North Fork permanently 27 years ago, after their retirement, making their home on Nassau Point in Cutchogue.

James worked as an investment banker for 39 years. He was the vice president of the investment department at Marine Midland Bank; the senior trust administer at the Bank of New York; the vice president in the investment advisory department at Franklin National Bank; and the vice president and trust officer at Long Island Trust Company. He was a member of the CFA, CFP, New York Society of Security Analysts, the Financial Analysts Federation, the American Pension Conference, the Garden City Property Association (where he served as secretary and treasurer), Friends of Adelphi University Library, the American Legion and Sacred Heart Parish in Mattituck, where he served as an usher.

Predeceased by his son David, James is survived by his wife, Justine; children James Weeden of Cutchogue, Christine MacDonagh (Brian) of Blue Point, N.Y., Robert Weeden of Rochester, N.Y., and Gerard Weeden (Lozina) of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren Colin MacDonagh, Michael MacDonagh and James Mark Weeden; and sister Marilyn Gill of Canton, Mich.

The family received visitors March 14 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated the same day at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.