Daily Update: Police say they have a suspect in armed carjacking at Tanger, Indie bookstores see a resurgence

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Armed carjacking underscores ongoing crime crisis at Tanger
How indie booksellers are staging a comeback on the East End
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Baseball: Tuckers get an early glimpse of spring with late winter scrimmage
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Island Town Attorney running for Southold Town Board
Baseball in the Florida sunshine: The Reporter goes to Spring Training
Town Ethics Board seeking significant changes: Watchdogs want more transparency and expanded role
NORTHFORKER
A day in the life of North Fork Community Theatre director Robert Horn
North Fork Dream Home: Charming cape by the sea
SOUTHFORKER
You can call her Nella: the international singer performs in Westhampton Beach
Crowning achievement: This new Springs business brings a head-to-table bounty of blooms
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy this evening and the low tonight will be around 31.
