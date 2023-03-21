David Felix, 41, of Enola, Pa., formerly of Riverhead, died March 16, 2023.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Karry; dear children Michael, Brian and Anthony; stepdaughters Lindsey (Ernie III) and Bryanna (Ryan); his parents, Hector Felix and Santa Delgado; brother Javier Felix, and his wife, Clarissa, and their children, Javier Jr. and Krystal Felix; and sister Jackie Felix-Torres and her children, Elizabeth, Eric and Chris Torres. He was loving grandfather to Ernie IV and Alaina.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 23, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Isidore’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

