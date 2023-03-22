Veronica Kukla of Shallotte, N.C., died March 19, 2023, at age 93.

She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Kukla. She is survived by her son, Tom Kukla (Alison); daughters Peggy Proctor (Scott) and Barbara Kukla (Don); her grandchildren, Ken, Laurie, Matt, John, Michelle, Ryan, Garrett, Dustin, Jason, Joshua,Veronica and Logan; and great-grandchildren Mary, Matthew, Jeanie, Maya, Ali, Raven and Jayce. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kukla; her parents, John and Gertrude Bagley; sister Rita Doherty; brother John Bagley; and her daughter Pamela Botsford.

“Ronnie” lived in Riverhead for over 70 years before moving to North Carolina. She was active with “Ed” for many years in the Riverhead Lions Club and Riverhead Fire Department and was an avid Yankees fan! She loved spending summers on their boat, “KUKE,” drifting and enjoying the beautiful sunsets on Peconic Bay. Rest in peace, Meem!

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

