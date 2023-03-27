Edward G. Simmons

Edward G. Simmons of Aquebogue, former longtime resident of Central Islip, N.Y., died peacefully at home on Monday, March 20, 2023. He was 85 years old.

Ed was born May 18, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Pearl (Warren) and Willis Simmons. He was one of six children. After high school, he joined the Army National Guard and attained the rank of Private E-2 and was awarded the Marksman Badge (Rifle). He retired from the Iron Workers Local #40 out of New York City. His interests included his love of all animals, playing the piano, and historical trivia, as well as baseball, golf and bowling.

He was predeceased by his first wife, LillaBella “Lynn” McFarland Levandoski Simmons; son Richard Levandoski; and siblings Mildred Simmons Pratt, Gilbert “Jack” Simmons, Warren Simmons, Ronald Simmons and his twin sister, Edwina Simmons Appel. Ed is survived by his wife, Jean Danielowich Troyan Simmons; children Lynn Levandoski Maloney, Gail Simmons Garabedian, Sharon Simmons Roberts, Theresa Troyan Curry and Joseph Troyan III; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services with U.S. military honors will be held Friday, May 19, at St. John of God R.C. Cemetery in Central Islip, N.Y. A memorial gathering will also take place May 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Riverhead American Legion.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, Hope House Ministries or East End Hospice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.