Louise C. Wilkinson

Louise C. Wilkinson, 71, of Riverhead, formerly of Southold, passed away on March 27, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Louise was a devoted wife to her late husband, Harry Wilkinson, and a loving mother to her two sons, William and Philip.

Louise was always seen carrying her beloved dogs, “Pebbles and BamBam” with her wherever she went.

Louise served on the Riverhead Free Library board of directors and spent many years active with the Riverhead Kiwanis and Key clubs and educating about the benefits of recycling and reusing.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 4, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Community Baptist Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

