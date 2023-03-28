Justine K. Weeden

Justine K. Weeden, a longtime resident of Nassau Point in Cutchogue, died at home on Friday, March 24, 2023. She was 93 years old.

Justine was born June 22, 1929, in Troy, N.Y., to Adelaide (Lucey) and John Frederick Klipp. She was one of two children. Justine was raised in Garden City, N.Y., where her father owned Klipp’s Drugstore. After graduating from Garden City High School, she attended Adelphi University, where she attained her bachelor’s degree.

On Aug. 13, 1955, in Garden City, N.Y., she married the love of her life, James D. Weeden, and together they had five children. Justine and James returned to Garden City in 1962, where they raised their five children. Justine and James had a summer cottage on Hortons Lane in Southold from 1975 to present day, and eventually moved to the North Fork permanently 27 years ago, after her husband’s retirement in 1997. They made their home in Nassau Point in Cutchogue, and kept their summer cottage on Hortons Lane in Southold.

Justine worked as a kindergarten teacher for one year, then became a stay-at-home mother. She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Garden City, a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, and an advocate for mentally ill persons.

Justine was predeceased by her husband, James (12 days earlier); son David; and brother, Joseph. She is survived by her children James Weeden of Cutchogue, Christine MacDonagh (Brian) of Blue Point, N.Y., Robert Weeden of Rochester, N.Y., and Gerard Weeden (Lozina) of Richmond, Va.; and grandchildren Colin MacDonagh, Michael MacDonagh and James Mark Weeden.

The family received visitors March 27 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated the same day at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

