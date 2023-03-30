Daily Update: School district may not raise taxes this year, Town officials mum on suspension of planning administrator

Rodney Asse, the district’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations, gave an initial budget presentation on the budget last month. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead School District eyeing no tax hike for 2023-2024 budget; final review scheduled for April 19

Town officials mum on suspension of head planning administrator Jefferson Murphree

Boys Lacrosse: Blue Waves open season with solid win

Real Estate Transfers: March 30, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After winning regional event, Southold’s Team RICE 870 will compete at world robotics competition in Houston

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Honoring an Island leader: Observing Women’s History Month

Town Board work session on Center wastewater solutions

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Easter happenings on the North Fork

Suhru Wines releases Long Island’s first La Crescent

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.

