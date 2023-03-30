Daily Update: School district may not raise taxes this year, Town officials mum on suspension of planning administrator
Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 30, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead School District eyeing no tax hike for 2023-2024 budget; final review scheduled for April 19
Town officials mum on suspension of head planning administrator Jefferson Murphree
Boys Lacrosse: Blue Waves open season with solid win
Real Estate Transfers: March 30, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
After winning regional event, Southold’s Team RICE 870 will compete at world robotics competition in Houston
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Honoring an Island leader: Observing Women’s History Month
Town Board work session on Center wastewater solutions
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Easter happenings on the North Fork
Suhru Wines releases Long Island’s first La Crescent
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 25.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.