Doris M. Sypher of Holtsville, formerly of Riverhead, died March 28, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 84.

Born Feb. 25, 1939, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of George and Marian (Herman) Bergen. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1955.

Ms. Sypher worked as a secretary for BOCES for 20 years. She enjoyed painting as a hobby.

She and William L. Sypher were married for 58 years before his death in 2014.

Predeceased also by her sister Joan, she is survived by her children, Mark Sypher, Kevin Sypher, Roxanne Sypher, Karin Sypher and Charlotte Sypher-Fritsch; her sister Connie Wilds; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, April 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.