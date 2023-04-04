Longtime Southold resident Bernice Joyce Melly died Sunday, April 2, 2023. She was 92 years old.

Bernice was born March 11, 1931, in Long Island City, N.Y., to Mary (Gaffney) and Augustine Carney. She was one of two children. After high school, she went on to attend Fordham University, where she attained her bachelor’s degree.

On Oct. 10, 1953, she married the love of her life, Francis Patrick Melly, in Woodside, Queens, N.Y. Together they had three children and made their home in Queens; they later moved to Southold. Bernice worked as a teacher for over 10 years for the Diocese of Brooklyn at their Catholic schools in Queens. She also owned a bridal shop in Southold from 1977 to 1979. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and the Rosary Society.

Predeceased by her husband, Francis, and sister-in-law Mary, Bernice is survived by her children, Cecelia Lynch (William) of Hauppauge, N.Y., Timothy Melly (Robin) of Guilford, Conn., and Regina Melly (Robert Napolitano) of Southold; grandchildren Megan Caruso, Caitlin Mongillo, Christopher Lynch, Brian Melly, Jillian Ricci and Gianna Napolitano; great-grandchildren Mariella Caruso and Giulia Caruso; and brother Arthur Carney of Forked River, N.J.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, April 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Guide Dog Foundation of Smithtown.

This is a paid notice.