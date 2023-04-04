Donna Marie Joseph of Riverhead died March 24, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 54.

She was born March 9, 1969, to Stanley and Catherine (Hogan) Lojko.

A Riverhead High School graduate, she was the manager of Roanoke Laundry. Family said she loved to be outside in the sun and being on vacation.

Ms. Joseph is survived by her husband, Clarence Wallace Joseph; two daughters, Nicole and Shianne; one grandchild; and her sister, Kathleen Anasky.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.